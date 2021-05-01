Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $17.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

HTGC has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.13.

NYSE HTGC opened at $17.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.57. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $9.23 and a 1 year high of $17.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $75.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hercules Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.78%.

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Thomas J. Fallon sold 15,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,956.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bluestein sold 80,000 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,584,758.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTGC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,840,000 after acquiring an additional 108,256 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 480,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 17,111 shares during the period. 28.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

