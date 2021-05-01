Herc (NYSE:HRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $111.00

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $110.27, with a volume of 302 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.63.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $770,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Herc by 23.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Herc by 267.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Herc in the first quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

