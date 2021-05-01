Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “All three of Henry Schein’s operating arms performed well during the fourth quarter of 2020 amid pandemic-led challenges. International performance was also impressive. Strong demand for PPE and COVID-19-related products, and a strong rebound in sales were seen. Strength in Dentrix Ascend cloud-based software and North America financial services sales also bode well. A strong solvency position is a plus. Henry Schein’s fourth quarter results were better-than-expected. Yet, lower sales of its dental products in North America in local currencies in the quarter is worrying. Contraction of both margins is deterring as well. The company’s inability to provide a detailed outlook raises apprehensions. Growing importance of GPOs and tough competition are other issues. Over the past six months, Henry Schein has underperformed the industry.”

Several other brokerages have also commented on HSIC. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of HSIC stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.35 and a 200 day moving average of $67.17. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $49.83 and a 52 week high of $74.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,327.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,737,000 after buying an additional 830,255 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,855,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,911,000 after buying an additional 60,216 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,689,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,963,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $104,373,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth about $92,675,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

