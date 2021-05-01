HempCoin (THC) Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last Week

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 1st. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.22 million and $6,550.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, HempCoin has traded 14.4% higher against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,890.69 or 1.00183677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00041512 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010509 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.52 or 0.00184341 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000864 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001771 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About HempCoin

THC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,707,751 coins and its circulating supply is 261,572,601 coins. The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

