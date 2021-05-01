HelloFresh’s (HLFFF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut HelloFresh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of HLFFF remained flat at $$86.83 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 157 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.96. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of $34.40 and a 12 month high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

