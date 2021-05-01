Helix (HLIX) Reaches Market Cap of $203,287.67

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Helix has a total market cap of $203,287.67 and approximately $5.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded up 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00035794 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001130 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001470 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003232 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Helix Profile

HLIX is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 33,036,916 coins and its circulating supply is 32,911,087 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Helix

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

