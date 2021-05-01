Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $509.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $211.21. 319,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,230. Helen of Troy has a fifty-two week low of $158.97 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.03.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

