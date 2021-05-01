Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 16,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 118,665 shares.The stock last traded at $42.43 and had previously closed at $41.60.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market cap of $824.81 million, a PE ratio of -24.88 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.14.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.21. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HSII)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

