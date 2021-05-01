HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HQY. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,519.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $45.82 and a 12-month high of $93.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,291,572.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in HealthEquity by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

About HealthEquity

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

