Head-To-Head Comparison: Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) versus The Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) and The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Americold Realty Trust alerts:

83.8% of The Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Americold Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of The Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Americold Realty Trust pays out 75.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Macerich pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and The Macerich has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. The Macerich is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and The Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Americold Realty Trust 4.58% 4.42% 2.00% The Macerich -1.55% -1.03% -0.31%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Americold Realty Trust and The Macerich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Americold Realty Trust $1.78 billion 5.72 $48.16 million $1.17 34.52 The Macerich $927.46 million 2.67 $96.82 million $3.54 3.90

The Macerich has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Americold Realty Trust. The Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Americold Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Americold Realty Trust and The Macerich, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Americold Realty Trust 0 0 4 0 3.00 The Macerich 8 4 1 0 1.46

Americold Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $41.33, indicating a potential upside of 2.34%. The Macerich has a consensus target price of $10.32, indicating a potential downside of 25.14%. Given Americold Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Americold Realty Trust is more favorable than The Macerich.

Volatility & Risk

Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Macerich has a beta of 2.07, suggesting that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Americold Realty Trust beats The Macerich on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.