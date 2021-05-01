HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Receives $192.89 Average PT from Brokerages

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.58.

HCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total transaction of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 37,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $7,462,119.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,543 shares of company stock valued at $65,269,813. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.06. 1,394,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,714. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $91.21 and a 1-year high of $205.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

