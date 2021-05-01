Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Hasbro makes up approximately 2.4% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 135.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.13.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $99.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.12. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Hasbro’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.