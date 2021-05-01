Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) Short Interest Update

Harvest Capital Credit Co. (NASDAQ:HCAP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 46.1% from the March 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Harvest Capital Credit stock opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 27.36 and a current ratio of 27.36. Harvest Capital Credit has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $9.15.

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.64 million during the quarter. Harvest Capital Credit had a negative net margin of 41.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Harvest Capital Credit will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harvest Capital Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Harvest Capital Credit Company Profile

Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a business development company providing structured credit to small businesses and specializing in leveraged buyouts, add-on acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth financings and debt refinancing investments. It prefers to invest in North America-based companies.

