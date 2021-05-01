Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,798 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $4,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,411,000 after purchasing an additional 398,049 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 147,894 shares in the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter worth about $13,114,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 35,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,463,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3417.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

