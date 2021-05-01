Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Takes $3.45 Million Position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 21,448 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 59,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $71.20 on Friday. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $35.24 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 12.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gentherm from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.17.

In related news, VP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.73, for a total transaction of $509,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,893.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 43,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $3,138,035.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,440.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,149 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,617. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

