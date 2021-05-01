Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,310 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Square by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Square by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Square by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 64.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.33, for a total transaction of $24,933,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,262,259 shares of company stock valued at $303,037,009. Company insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $244.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.00 and a 200 day moving average of $222.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $283.19.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

