Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 16,097 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,093 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 16,097 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Macquarie boosted their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Comcast stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.