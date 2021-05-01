Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Codex Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,635,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,066,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW opened at $231.59 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $205.07 and a 12-month high of $429.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $230.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.25.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.64 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.07.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $2,172,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 142,098 shares in the company, valued at $33,961,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,796,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,313,462 shares of company stock worth $295,079,699. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

