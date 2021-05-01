Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. 1,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.
About Hannover Rück
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
