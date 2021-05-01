Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Down 33.3% in April

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.50. 1,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.93. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $70.99 and a 1 year high of $96.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.58 and a 200 day moving average of $84.62.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.974 per share. This is a boost from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s dividend payout ratio is 26.34%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HVRRY shares. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Hannover Rück

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.