Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hang Seng Bank (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HANG SENG BANK is a world-class financial institution and one of Hong Kong’s largest listed companies in terms of market capitalisation. In keeping with our name, which means ever-growing in Chinese, we are growing alongside our customers. “

Shares of Hang Seng Bank stock opened at $19.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.60. Hang Seng Bank has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $20.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.7082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hang Seng Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 82.93%.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

