Hallador Energy (HNRG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $65.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.10 million. Hallador Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. On average, analysts expect Hallador Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Hallador Energy stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.44. The company has a market cap of $63.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Hallador Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

About Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

