GWM Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,440 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Garmin by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,387,121 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,643,000 after purchasing an additional 465,589 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,038,308 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $243,904,000 after buying an additional 48,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter valued at $192,181,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,483,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $177,544,000 after buying an additional 17,697 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,486 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $131,086,000 after buying an additional 27,891 shares during the period. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,931 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,475. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Garmin from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.57.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.62. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.02 and a 12-month high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.