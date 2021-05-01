GWM Advisors LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.31.

Shares of EXPE opened at $176.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.12. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.39 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

