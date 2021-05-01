GWM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,043 Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 22,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $10,274,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 27.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 97.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 49,933 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 406.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 356,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,588,000 after acquiring an additional 286,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,230 shares of company stock worth $3,693,791. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $114.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $114.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.19.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

