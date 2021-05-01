Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 27.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Guardant Health were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,829,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Guardant Health by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GH. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $828,545.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.71, for a total value of $802,811.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,463,251.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 888,019 shares of company stock valued at $140,288,072 over the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $158.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. The company has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a PE ratio of -83.24 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.41 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.75 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

