GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GSX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. CLSA restated a sell rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a sell rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. GSX Techedu has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of NYSE:GSX opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. GSX Techedu has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $149.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -84.08 and a beta of -0.50.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 136.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GSX Techedu will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in GSX Techedu by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of GSX Techedu by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

