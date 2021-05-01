Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,700 shares, a growth of 179.9% from the March 31st total of 1,265,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,475.3 days.

OTCMKTS:GRBMF traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 13,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06. Grupo Bimbo has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $2.34.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.