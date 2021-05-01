Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Short Interest Up 44.4% in April

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Separately, Societe Generale raised shares of Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of GBLBY traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $11.07. 449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $11.68.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through four segments: Holding, Imerys, Webhelp, and Sienna Capital. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1902 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

