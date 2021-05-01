Grin (GRIN) Trading Up 21.1% This Week

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. Grin has a market cap of $63.61 million and $8.06 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 21.1% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.88 or 0.00001526 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,923.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,839.51 or 0.04902197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,014.31 or 0.01751131 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.50 or 0.00470453 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.42 or 0.00744818 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.20 or 0.00552804 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $38.49 or 0.00066442 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $249.72 or 0.00431120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004189 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 71,943,420 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

