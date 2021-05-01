Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Griffon had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 2.22%.

NYSE GFF traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $27.12. 433,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,614. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Griffon has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.75%.

GFF has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Griffon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total transaction of $229,987.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,864,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

