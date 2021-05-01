Green Plains (GPRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd. Analysts expect Green Plains to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.81). The company had revenue of $478.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. On average, analysts expect Green Plains to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Green Plains stock opened at $29.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.87. Green Plains has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.22.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
