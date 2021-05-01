Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Green Brick Partners, Inc. is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing and sale of residential projects. It operates primarily in Dallas, Fort Worth, Texas, Atlanta and Georgia. Green Brick Partners, Inc., formerly known as BioFuel Energy Corp, is based in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Green Brick Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRBK traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.81. 913,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,649. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. Green Brick Partners has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $27.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.35.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.20 million. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 17.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Brick Partners news, Director Richard S. Press purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

