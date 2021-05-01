GravityCoin Trading 59% Higher Over Last Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 30th. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 59% against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $143,404.96 and approximately $295.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063874 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.25 or 0.00286028 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004082 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $641.25 or 0.01103259 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00027237 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.92 or 0.00712137 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,994.84 or 0.99779442 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,607,087 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

