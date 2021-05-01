Graviocoin (GIO) Hits Market Cap of $5.36 Million

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 11.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0743 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $1,328.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.34 or 0.00466957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

