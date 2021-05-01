Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €21.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.80 ($30.35) price objective on Grand City Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on Grand City Properties and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €24.43 ($28.74).

FRA GYC opened at €22.36 ($26.31) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €20.83. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($23.69).

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

