Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

Grafton Group (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GROUF. Zacks Investment Research cut Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Grafton Group stock opened at $14.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.78. Grafton Group has a one year low of $4.38 and a one year high of $14.30.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

