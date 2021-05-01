Goodwin Daniel L Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,116 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 0.8% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,296,465,000 after buying an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,576,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 69,950,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,281,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637,480 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $131.46 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.46 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

