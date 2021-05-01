GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann Sells 12,500 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) CFO Karsten Voermann sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $503,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Karsten Voermann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Karsten Voermann sold 150,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total transaction of $5,587,500.00.

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.39 and a 52 week high of $64.22.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.01 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $1,223,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the third quarter valued at $27,800,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $1,533,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools to enables consumers compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that can be used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

