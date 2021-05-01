Good Life Advisors LLC Invests $344,000 in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,971,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,468,000 after buying an additional 6,575,179 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,425,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,135 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,077,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825,916 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,319,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 52.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,210,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.29.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,536,188.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 754,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $30.63.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. Analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.