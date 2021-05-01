Good Life Advisors LLC Has $501,000 Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,211 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

