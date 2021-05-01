Good Life Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 79.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 89,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 2,159,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,971,000 after purchasing an additional 59,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $127.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.18. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.