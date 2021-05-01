Good Life Advisors LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth $322,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,243,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,643,000 after purchasing an additional 229,439 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.0% during the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 13.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $71.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.72.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.