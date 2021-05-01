Good Life Advisors LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $74.53 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.59 and its 200 day moving average is $66.30.

