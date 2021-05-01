Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Hits New 12-Month High at $285.00

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 285 ($3.72) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61), with a volume of 81858 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.44).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Good Energy Group from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Good Energy Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.25. The company has a market capitalization of £46.85 million and a P/E ratio of 703.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 190.21.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Good Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.