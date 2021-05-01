Goldstein Munger & Associates Buys 16,082 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Goldstein Munger & Associates boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,082 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 5.3% of Goldstein Munger & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Goldstein Munger & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 18,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 87,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 125,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $52.98 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.84 and a 52-week high of $56.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.81.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

