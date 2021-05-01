Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Up 77.2% in April

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 77.2% from the March 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,700 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.76% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AIQ opened at $29.32 on Friday. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $30.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.96.

