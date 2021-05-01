Giorgio Guastalla Sells 3,000,000 Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Stock

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58), for a total value of £84,000,000 ($109,746,537.76).

Shares of KWS stock opened at GBX 2,706 ($35.35) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,668.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,539.02. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.08. Keywords Studios plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,431 ($18.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.