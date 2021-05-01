Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.13.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $81.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.25%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,565.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

