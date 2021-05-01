Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Hits $68.77 Million

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 1st. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $68.77 million and $33.32 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0893 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gifto has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.88 or 0.00067645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00019629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00069666 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.00823358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00095584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.