Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Purchased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $620,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $536,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $40,222,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

ROCK stock opened at $91.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.24. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.39 and a 12 month high of $103.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $432,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,968. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $242,050.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.